NEWS Michelle Williams' negative experience on Dawson's Creek led to film career Newsdesk Share with :







Michelle Williams avoided TV roles after Dawson's Creek because she didn't fully enjoy the experience of working on the teen drama.



The four-time Oscar nominated actress played Jen Lindley on the U.S. series, alongside James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, which ran from 1998 to 2003.



Since it came to an end, she has enjoyed huge success on the big screen, in films like Manchester by the Sea, Shutter Island and My Week with Marilyn, and in a chat with Patricia Clarkson for Variety, the 38-year-old explained why she's actively sought only movie roles for the past 16 years.



"Doing Dawson's Creek for six-and-a-half years, while it was an incredible learning experience - we did 22 episodes a year, and you'd be getting scripts at the last minute and you had zero input," she explained. "It was a little like a factory job.



"I don't think I've done television in between then and now because of a fear of loss of input."



However, that all changed when she was offered mini-series Fosse/Verdon, about choreographer/ director, Bob Fosse, and Gwen Verdon, one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time.



"When (Fosse/Verdon) came around, people had been saying for a long time, 'Television is different now.' And I could see that that was true and that it was something that I should open myself up to," she shared.



Patricia first met the Brokeback Mountain star on the set of The Station Agent in 2003, and gave the young actress some valuable advice that Michelle has never forgotten.



"We were out to dinner before shooting the next day, and I had ordered some atrocious meal. You were like, 'No Chinese food before you have to shoot in the morning. Salt,'" Michelle recalled.



"And you don't eat Chinese food. I don't either," the 59-year-old quipped.