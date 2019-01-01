NEWS Marc Anthony joins film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Newsdesk Share with :







Marc Anthony is taking on a "pivotal role" in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical In the Heights.



The Hamilton creator and former star announced the big casting news via Twitter on Thursday, revealing Anthony will play the father of Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV) in the movie.



"Okay I actually can't hold it in anymore," he shared. "Sonny's father will be played by @MarcAnthony. It's a brief but pivotal role... And I still can't believe it."



Earlier in the day, Miranda teased his followers about the major addition to the flick.



"Might tell you who's playing Sonny's father if you do something nice for someone today," the 39-year-old commented. "I'll give you a hint. The character of Sonny's father does not sing in #InTheHeightsMovie (though the actor playing him is a fine singer, and criminally underrated as an actor)."



While recognised around the world for his music, the You Sang to Me hitmaker has appeared in several films, including 2004's Man on Fire and 1999's Bringing Out the Dead. He was also in the original cast of musical play The Capeman, in which he portrayed a young Salvador Agron.



In addition to Anthony and Diaz, the rest of the cast includes theatre veteran Daphne Rubin-Vega, Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco, Vida actress Melissa Barrera and Stephanie Beatriz.



Directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the screen version of the beloved multi-Tony Award-winning production is set to hit theatres in summer 2020.



In the Heights, which was written by Miranda and playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes, debuted on stage in 2005. Miranda serves as one of the film's producers.