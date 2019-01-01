NEWS Kevin Dillon ordered to pay ex-wife $1.7 million Newsdesk Share with :







Entourage actor Kevin Dillon has reportedly been ordered by a judge to pay his ex-wife Jane Stuart $1.7 million (£1.3 million) to settle their divorce.



The former couple, who separated in 2016 after a 10-year marriage, has been in dispute over finances after Stuart claimed the star was withholding payments for their daughter's private school, and accused him of downplaying his earnings.



During the negotiations, Dillon argued his monthly income had dipped since the HBO comedy series came to an end in 2011, and TMZ.com reported last year that the star claimed he only makes $4,000 (£3,100) a month - but has been handing over $10,000 (£7,700) a month in spousal and child support to his ex.



According to documents obtained by editors at U.S. website The Blast, the judge ordered Dillon to pay his ex-wife $1.7 million (£1.3 million), in recognition of Dillon being awarded ownership of the former marital home in Malibu, as well as other assets he is getting to keep, which include his 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass.



The documents also reveal each party is getting assets that value $2 million (£1.5 million).



Dillon's reduced income has been held in consideration and, as a result, the judge has lowered his child support payments to $3,174 (£2,492) per month and spousal support to $2,100 (£1,649) per month. Dillon will also pay for the private school for his daughter Ava, at around $2,000 (£1,571) per month.



Once both parties agree to the court’s decision, a judgement will be filed in the case, making the former couple's divorce official.