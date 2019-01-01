NEWS Tracy Morgan salutes late friend on car wreck anniversary Newsdesk Share with :







Comedian Tracy Morgan marked the fifth anniversary of his fatal car crash by honouring his late friend James McNair in a sombre social media post.



The former 30 Rock star was left fighting for his life on 6 June, 2014 after a limousine, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a Walmart truck on a New Jersey highway.



The crash killed his comedy pal McNair, also known as Jimmy Mac, and left two other passengers injured as well.



Tracy spent months in hospital and had to learn how to walk again as part of his recovery, before making his return to the spotlight on hit U.S. series Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October, 2015.



On Thursday, Tracy took to Twitter to reflect on that fateful night, admitting he has never been able to fully move on.



"Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident," he wrote. "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy."



The 50 year old went on to express his deep gratitude to his loved ones for helping him through the tough time.



"I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me," he continued. "My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance."



He also gave special recognition to his "professional family", including SNL boss Lorne Michaels, who he called his "Yoda", referencing the wise Jedi Master in the Star Wars franchise.



"Going back to @nbcsnl was the first time I knew I would be ok," Tracy shared.



Kevin Roper, the driver of the Walmart truck involved in the crash, pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault under a plea agreement in 2016, a year after separate lawsuits filed against retail bosses by Morgan and McNair's children were settled privately.



Tracy's moving Twitter tribute came two days after he was involved in a minor car accident in New York City on Tuesday, when his 2012 Bugatti Veyron was hit by a sports utility vehicle 15 minutes after he left the dealership with his new toy.



The actor was not injured in the incident.