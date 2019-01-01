O'Shea Jackson Jr. fascinated by Godzilla movies since childhood

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is thrilled to star in Godzilla: King of the Monsters because he was fascinated by the fictional monster growing up.

The actor, who is the son of rapper Ice Cube, appears in the new movie as Jackson Barnes, a member of G-Team - a special military forces group specialising in fending off battles with Godzilla and the Titans.

However, O’Shea has now shared that nabbing a role in the blockbuster was a childhood dream come true, as he has always watched films and TV shows featuring the character.

“I’ve been playing Godzilla since I was a kid,” he said at a recent London screening. “You know, I’d be playing pretend and always having him around in my life. You know, even watching the Hanna-Barbera cartoon (which originally ran from 1978-1979), since I was five, six years old. So, to finally get here... when your childhood meets your adult life and you get paid for it, it’s usually a good thing – you're on the right path!”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which also stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Millie Bobby Brown, is directed by Michael Dougherty.

And though the Krampus filmmaker was daunted by the “terrifying” project at first, he too has had a longtime affinity for Godzilla.

“I’ve been in love with these characters, especially Godzilla, since I was a kid. I always dreamed of making a Godzilla movie and never thought I’d see the day,” the 44-year-old stated. “But here we are. You all should be (excited), it’s Godzilla! You get one Godzilla movie every few years – you get a superhero movie eight times a year.”

However, one person who wasn’t so familiar with Godzilla and the character’s legacy was co-writer and producer Zach Shields.

“Actually, I wasn’t a fan before this. Actually, (director) Mike converted me. My role is to ensure that all the non-Godzilla fans to date can become fans watching this movie. I'm the barometer for new fans,” he smiled.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now showing in cinemas.