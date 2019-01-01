Pregnant Ellie Kemper struggled through 'awful' first trimester

Actress Ellie Kemper is relieved to be in the final few months of her second pregnancy after battling intense nausea through her first trimester.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star's baby secret became public last week (ends31May19) after her stylist, Jessica Paster, let the news slip in an Instagram photo of Ellie at an event, referring to her as a "beautiful mommy to be".

The 39 year old has since opened up about expanding her family, admitting having a baby the second time around hasn't been as blissful an experience as her first with her son James.

"The first trimester was awful. I have a two year old now, and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine," she told U.S. morning show Live with Kelly & Ryan. "(This time the) first trimester was just terrible - just tired and nauseous and all of it!"

Ellie and her husband, writer and producer Michael Koman, initially decided not to find out the sex of their unborn child ahead of the baby's birth, but the dad-to-be is starting to have second thoughts.

"My husband really wants to find out just so we don't have to pick names for both (sexes)," she said. "(But) I've actually thought so little about the names so far."

Ellie, who is "basically in the third trimester now", decided to field suggestions from their little boy, and he came up with a rather surprising option.

"He said, 'Mum, what is the baby gonna be named?' I said, 'I don't know, what do you think the baby should be named?' He said, without hesitation, 'Marshall!'" she recalled. "We don't know anyone named Marshall, (so) I don't know how he came up with Marshall!"

The actress has since learned the toddler may have come across the name by accident: "He does not watch the show Paw Patrol, but he has friends who watch it, and so I think Marshall is a character on Paw Patrol," she shared. "He's not as creative as I thought, he just heard someone say Marshall!"

However, it's a name Ellie is now considering for James' sibling: "It's good, and (it could work) for either a boy or girl," she added.