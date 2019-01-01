Sigourney Weaver returning to Ghostbusters role

Sigourney Weaver has confirmed she will reunite with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the new Ghostbusters movie.

Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the classic original 1984 supernatural comedy and its 1989 sequel, announced he is making a new Ghostbusters film in January (19)..

In an interview with Parade magazine, Sigourney confirmed she will return to play hauntee Dana Barrett, in the new instalment, and that she'll be joined by Dan and Bill as ghosthunters Ray Stantz and Peter Venkman.

Confirming their return, she says: "It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!"

Last month, Bill said he would return if asked, telling Indiewire, "This franchise paid for my son's college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It's a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It's a real movie with some really funny stuff in it."

Dan has revealed his involvement, telling The Canadian Press: "Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a beautiful script, I can't say too much about it but it's going to get made and hopefully there'll be some familiar faces. ... It's so different from even the first and second (movies). This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and, indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed."

News of the new film, which is due out in 2020, upset Leslie Jones, who starred in a female led reboot in 2016, as it will ignore the gender swapped movie, a decision she described as "so insulting".

The reboot, which was directed by Paul Feig, failed to break even after making just $229 million (£180 million) at the box office and suffering a backlash from fans of the original movies.