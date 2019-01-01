Gwyneth Paltrow forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea she featured in 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Oscar winner has portrayed comic book character Pepper Potts in seven films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008's Iron Man, but she has trouble recalling all of the projects - and she completely forgot all about the latest Spider-Man franchise.

Paltrow makes a brief appearance as Potts at the end of Homecoming, which stars Tom Holland as the titular superhero, but the actress had to be reminded about the shoot by her co-star and Iron Man director Jon Favreau during a recent chat on his new Netflix series, The Chef Show.

The awkward exchange occurred as Paltrow asked her pal what had inspired his new cooking show, on which she served as the first guest.

Favreau began explaining how he started shooting the project while they were in Atlanta, Georgia, filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Spider-Man?" she asks, to which the filmmaker replies, "Yeah, we were in Spider-Man together. Remember we were on Spider-Man?"

A confused Paltrow says, "We weren't in Spider-Man," as Favreau confirms, "Yes we were. You were in Spider-Man."

The 46 year old goes on to try to correct her colleague, claiming she was just in the Avengers films, which co-stars Holland as the web-slinging crime fighter.

"No, you were in Spider-Man also," Favreau insists, before outlining the end of the movie, when Tony Stark/Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey, Jr., plans to introduce Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man as the latest member of the Avengers.

"Oh, yes," answers Paltrow, laughing, "That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!"

The Chef Show premiered on Friday (07Jun19).