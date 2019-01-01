Jada Pinkett Smith: 'Will and I have had betrayals of the heart'

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has experienced "betrayals of the heart" in her 22-year marriage to Will Smith.

The Girls Trip star opens up about infidelity in the upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, on which she and her mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discuss relationships with top couples therapist Esther Perel.

In a People.com sneak peek, Jada asks, "What are the alternatives to divorce? Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there's been an affair you have to get a divorce."

"I'm not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals," the expert replies. "Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, 'Leave, leave, get the hell out.'

"And especially on women, it's the real, new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It's like the shame of staying, now that you can go you've got to get out."

Jada admitted she could "relate" to that sentiment in her own marriage.

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" she shares. "And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"

The 47 year old stops short of detailing the incidents which rocked the superstars' romance, but she has previously insisted every marriage requires hard work, and theirs is no different.

Will also touched on the relationship troubles the couple once faced when he appeared as a guest on Red Table Talk in October (18), admitting the actors, who share two children, came close to calling it quits.

"I was devastated even worse than a divorce," Will said. "We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different."

The new episode of Red Table Talk debuts on Monday (10Jun19).