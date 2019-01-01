Olivia Wilde wants to direct a Marvel superhero movie and thinks no genre should be off the table for female filmmakers.

The 35-year-old recently made her directorial debut with comedy Booksmart, and the actress was quizzed by MTV about possible future projects she'd be inspired to take on.

When asked if she'd try her hand at directing a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wilde replied, "Totally yeah, absolutely."

And with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay heading up a movie adaptation of DC Comics’ The New Gods and Chloe Zhao directing The Eternals for Marvel, the mother-of-two is excited about the future of female filmmakers.

"I think that it's exciting that now women like Ava DuVernay and Chloe Zhao are directing Marvel films and it's exciting to think about what that will do to the franchise. I think it's a proud... I'm a proud member of the movement of female directors, and I don't think there's any genre that should be off the table," Wilde shared.

While she's yet to be offered a superhero movie, the Cowboys & Aliens star would join a prestigious group of women when the time comes.

Zhao has become the first solo female director in the MCU, and will helm the highly-anticipated project based on Jack Kirby's comic book, which follows the super-powered beings known as Eternals.

In addition, Anna Boden co-directed the hugely successful Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, and Cate Shortland has been confirmed to direct the Black Widow spin-off movie with Scarlett Johansson.

Wilde also praised the opportunities that are now being given to women in Hollywood, including heading up huge superhero franchises such as Wonder Woman, which is helmed by Patty Jenkins.

The 47-year-old was paid a handsome sum to return – along with leading woman Gal Gadot – for the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.