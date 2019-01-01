James Marsden raves over Jim Carrey’s Sonic the Hedgehog performance

James Marsden has praised Jim Carrey’s performance in upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Westworld actor takes on the part of Tom Wachowski, a cop who befriends blue hedgehog Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and aids him in his quest to stop villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik, as played by Carrey. While plot details are under wraps, Marsden has now shared how Carrey genuinely revels in his role as a bad guy.

"It was one of the most fun things about the movie. Getting to see (Carrey), after 10 years of not being in film, to come back and have a blast. You're getting to see everything that we love about him, and yet everything still feels new and fresh, and not like anything he's done before specifically," he explained in an interview for Collider.com. "Getting to see him enjoying doing that again is a special thing to be on the receiving end of.”

Sonic the Hedgehog, which is directed by Jeff Fowler and also stars Tika Sumpter and Adam Pally, is set to hit cinemas from February 2020.

Meanwhile, Marsden is gearing up to appear in The Comeback Trail and TV series Mrs. America, and while he was meant to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 45-year-old has reportedly been deleted from the final cut. Even still, he has described being cast by Tarantino as one of the most thrilling experiences of his life.

"It's definitely a bucket list check for sure. My first response was, 'Do they have the right, James?' That was something that felt like a dream," he shared. "I would have extensive conversations with (Tarantino), talking about I was doing and who the guy was, and just sitting back and watching him explain something, and to illustrate something with his language... it's like, 'Man, this is a show unto itself.’”