Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wed

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married.

The 39-year-old actor and his 29-year-old fiancee exchanged vows at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on Saturday (08Jun19). The bride looked stunning in a strapless fitted white gown with a train and long veil, with her brunette hair left loose apart from a diamond slide. Her bridesmaids wore pale rose coloured dresses, while Chris was dashing in a dark blue suit and white shirt, with a pale blue tie and pocket square.

Chris' six-year-old son Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris, was in attendance, as well as Katherine's parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and her siblings, brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina.

Other famous faces at the wedding included James Gunn, who directed Chris' movie Guardians of the Galaxy, and Rob Lowe with his sons, Johnny and Matthew.

Following the ceremony, guests were served cocktails on the lawn as they enjoyed music from a live band. They then headed to a large marquee in the ground of the ranch for their meal, which included food selected from a "very vibrant menu", a source told People.com.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables," the insider added. "They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu. For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and redcurrant.”

Chris popped the question to the lifestyle author in January after a few months of dating.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he captioned a shot on Instagram of the couple embracing.