Mandy Moore will revisit Mount Everest

Mandy Moore is planning to return to Mount Everest with her husband in tow.

The This Is Us actress celebrated America's Memorial Day holiday at the base camp of the world's highest peak in Nepal last month (May19), but she wants to go back because she could not share the demanding hike with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

"He was the first person I called and sent photos to," Moore tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight of getting close to the famous mountain top. "I was just bummed not to have him there. I wasn't nervous and I don't think he was nervous. We weren't doing anything unsafe, but I just wish I could've shared that experience with him for sure.

"So I told him we're going to go back so he can do it," she adds. "Probably not go to the top (of Mount Everest), but probably climb some other peaks in the area."

However, Dawes frontman Goldsmith is hesitant about the trek.

"I was going to go, but I had a tour date and so I think I probably ramped up that excuse 'cause I was scared," he adds. "I was like, 'Ah, guess I can't make it.' But she's (Moore) truly fearless. It's no surprise. But her love of that kind of thrill, like climbing a mountain, getting to know nature, is something that I've learned so much from 'cause I didn't have that and now I'm sort of inheriting it. And she takes to it so naturally..."