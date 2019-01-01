NEWS Chris Pratt: 'My wedding was the best day of my life' Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Pratt is feeling "blessed" following his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger.



The Avengers: Endgame star and Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter wed at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on Saturday in front of famous family members and friends, and now he is opening up about their special day.



"Yesterday was the best day of our lives," Chris wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."



Chris sported a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt and silver tie for the big day, while Katherine looked stunning in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline and flowing train.



This is the second wedding for the 39-year-old, who was previously married to actress Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. The former couple has a six-year-old son named Jack.



Chris proposed to Katherine, 29, in January after only a few months of dating.



And a number of celebrities were quick to comment on his sweet post.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "YAY! I love this picture. So happy for you both!!" and John Krasinski stated, "All the best to you both my man!"



While Bryce Dallas Howard added the words "soul mates" with red heart emojis, and Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger gushed, "Love (you) brother."