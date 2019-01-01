NEWS Hadestown and The Ferryman land top Tony Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Hadestown and The Ferryman were the toast of the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday night, earning the prestigious Best Musical and Best Play titles, respectively.



Hadestown, inspired by the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, won seven of its 14 nominations, adding Best Direction of a Musical for Rachel Chavkin, Best Original Score for Anais Mitchell, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Andre De Shields, among others, to its haul.



Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman also landed Sam Mendes the Best Direction of a Play accolade, and two for Rob Howell, claiming Best Costume Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play.



Bryan Cranston picked up his second Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his performance in Network, five years after scoring his first for All The Way, while there were top acting prizes for Tootsie's Santino Fontana, The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block, Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery, and Ink's Bertie Carvel.



Host James Corden opened the Radio City Music Hall ceremony in New York City with a big song-and-dance number, hitting the stage with castmembers from musicals including The Prom, Oklahoma!, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Tootsie, Hadestown, and Kiss Me, Kate!, while other performances included sets by the stars of Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, and Choir Boy.



The full list of winners at the 2019 Tony Awards, which celebrate the best of Broadway, is:



Best Musical:Hadestown

Best Play:The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andre De Shields, Hadestown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Bryan Cranston, Network

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, Ink

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Best Revival of a Musical: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Best Revival of a Play:The Boys in the Band, Mart Crowley

Best Book of a Musical:Tootsie, Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: Hadestown - Music & Lyrics: Anais Mitchell

Best Orchestrations: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Best Choreography: Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Costume Design of a Play: Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Best Sound Design of a Play: Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, Ink

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King, Hadestown

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for Humanitarian Efforts: Judith Light

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Rosemary Harris, Terrence McNally, Harold Wheeler.