Alec Baldwin turned down Jennifer Garner film due to family commitments

Alec Baldwin turned down the opportunity to star alongside Jennifer Garner in a film because it would have taken him too far away from his family.

The 30 Rock star was being lined up to join the Dallas Buyers Club actress in an upcoming drama, but when he found out the shoot would take place in South Africa, he was forced to turn down the job.

"Someone called me and said, 'Do you want to do a movie with Jennifer Garner? It's this drama,'" he told People magazine. "I thought, 'I love Jennifer Garner. She's a wonderful actress and she's this fantastic movie star. Who wouldn't want to do that?' It was a pretty good script and good drama.

"They said, 'We're going to go to South Africa for five weeks.' I said, 'I can't go to Africa for five weeks because of my kids and school.' Everything I do and I don't do revolves around my family."

Alec has four small children with his wife Hilaria - Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 12 months - and he doesn't want to miss a single milestone.

"As they're growing up in that slow-motion way that you watch children, they turn this corner, and two weeks later they say something else," the 61-year-old said. "You see the way that they develop in real time, up close in your own family. There's nothing more interesting than watching people grow up."

Alec didn't reveal which project he was set to star in with Jennifer, but according to IDMB.com, her upcoming work schedule currently includes comedies Yes Day and Fantasy Camp. He has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, biographical drama Lamborghini: The Legend, and a sequel to The Boss Baby, for which he voices the lead role.