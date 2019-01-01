NEWS Bryan Cranston praises journalists after winning Tony Award Newsdesk Share with :







Bryan Cranston praised real-life journalists in his acceptance speech after he won a Tony Award for his role in Broadway play Network on Sunday night.



The Breaking Bad star took home the best leading actor in a play prize at the event held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The play, based on the Academy Award-winning 1976 movie starring Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway, chronicles the deterioration of volatile television news anchor Howard Beale.



In his acceptance speech, Cranston showed his support for journalists while seemingly taking a dig at the Trump administration, as he praised the media for their work - insisting reporters are not "the enemy of the people".



“Howard Beale is a fictitious TV newsman who found his way in the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth. And I would like to dedicate this to all the real journalists around the world, both in the press - the print media - and the broadcast media, who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth,” the 63-year-old praised. “The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people.”



The actor has been earning rave reviews for his performance, which sees him star opposite Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, and it was the only award for the play, which was nominated for five gongs at the ceremony.

At the beginning of his speech he also joked: “Finally, a straight old white man gets a break."



Backstage, the actor, who previously won a Tony in the same category for All the Way in 2014, explained to journalists: “Who wants to keep working with old white men? That’s boring. And the stories are old and stale to me. I embrace and rejoice in what’s happening here," he continued, with a nod to the diverse winners of the night. "This is a siren call to the rest of the country.”