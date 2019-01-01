Margot Robbie: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood celebrates Sharon Tate'

Margot Robbie has insisted Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a celebration of late actress Sharon Tate's life.

Quentin Tarantino's latest movie is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the end of Hollywood's Golden Age, and follows the fictional washed-up actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively. The Australian actress portrays real-life actress Sharon, who was brutally murdered by followers of cult leader Charles Manson.

The film is reported to incorporate the murders into its storyline, but Margot has now claimed that the feature will be a celebration of the Valley of the Dolls star.

"Sharon embodies the best parts of the '60s," Margot told Empire magazine. "This is a celebration of her life. And you get a lot of hang time with her in this film."

The Wolf of Wall Street actress was lent a pair of earrings and a ring that originally belonged to Sharon, and accordingly, wearing those items during filming really helped her to get into character.

"I guess it sounds like I'm being a bit spiritual or whatever, but it really did help me ground the character in something real," the 28-year-old said. "I wanted to honour her memory and bring the best parts of Sharon forward. And I found it really quite moving to have a piece of her with me."

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, during which Quentin snapped at a reporter who questioned the limited amount of dialogue Margot had throughout it.

Smoothing things over, Margot explained, "I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honour Sharon. I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence. To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is due to hit cinemas from 26 July.