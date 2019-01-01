Chris Hemsworth once asked Tom Cruise for career advice

Chris Hemsworth once plucked up the courage and asked Tom Cruise for career advice.

The former soap opera actor has established himself as a superstar in Hollywood, and worked alongside some of the biggest names in the business, including Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges and his The Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr.

But it was a chance meeting with movie legend Cruise that prompted Hemsworth to ask him about movie-making, and what drove him in the business.

"I asked Tom Cruise years ago what drove him to make certain decisions on films. He said, 'I just want people to see my movies. I don't want to put that much blood, sweat and tears into it, and have it come and go,'" he recalled to Variety.

Cruise is well known for his outstanding work ethic, as he performs most of his breathtaking stunts himself, including scaling the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai for Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Hemsworth shares the same viewpoint as the Top Gun star and told editors at Variety that he still wants his fans to see his movies in the cinema, rather than at home.

"I just love the theatrical experience. I think there's nothing quite like it, and the industry will change in a big way if we don't get people to the cinema," the 35-year-old explained.

The father-of-three echoed those sentiments in a recent Instagram post, uploaded as he landed in Indonesia to begin the massive press tour for his latest movie, Men in Black: International.

"This is the first time ever for a major studio to bring cast for film promotion to Indonesia. Pretty exciting to be a part of history this week hitting such a massive market in the film industry," Hemsworth wrote.

Men in Black: International hits cinemas from 12 June.