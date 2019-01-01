Nancy Meyers insists obsession with her movie kitchens is sexist

Nancy Meyers has called out the sexist comments aimed at her movie kitchen sets.

The filmmaker and screenwriter has built up a reputation for including luxurious kitchens in her movies, with large countertops, double sinks and hanging pots and pans all featuring in the mise-en-scene of 1998's The Parent Trap, 2003's Something's Gotta Give, and 2009's It's Complicated.

However, in a recent interview with Mindy Kaling at the 2019 Produced By Conference in Los Angeles, Meyers noted how she finds the conversation about her backdrops to be a "cheap shot".

"I don't love when a critic or journalist will pick up on that aspect, because they are missing the boat and they are missing why (the movie) works," she stated, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, before going on to insist that critics are less likely to make comments about kitchens in films made by male directors. "It is a cheap shot... It's never done to male directors who make gorgeous-looking movies, where the leads live in a great house. It's never brought up. With me, it's an easy thing to go after, but I am not going to change it."

In the wide-ranging chat, Meyers and Late Night writer-actress Kaling also discussed what is like to write for big stars, the development of modern comedy and studio marketing.

And while The Holiday director still keeps tabs on what is happening in the industry, she confirmed she has no projects in the pipeline.

"I am taking a break," the 69-year-old said. "The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognisable to me. I am not sure how much I want to do it."

Meyers' last major film, The Intern - starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro - was released in 2015. Meanwhile, Kaling's Late Night, featuring Emma Thompson, is now showing in cinemas.