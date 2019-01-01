Angelina Jolie pleads for aid for Venezuelan refugees

Angelina Jolie has paid tribute to the strength of Venezuela's economic refugees as she called on the international community to provide more help.

The Salt actress and U.N. special envoy has visited refugees fleeing Venezuela to Colombia, calling them the "strongest people in the world".

And according to editors at Reuters, on Saturday, the star pleaded for more international aid for families fleeing the economic hardship of the Latin American nation.

"I've seen for myself the strain being placed on the schools and hospitals and local services, but I have also seen the inspiring humanity being shown by local communities," said Jolie, adding the help needed is the "core of what it is to be human".

The 44-year-old spent two days visiting with the refugees on a whistle-stop tour, which included a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez in Cartagena.

At the weekend, Jolie said they discussed the "risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children" whose basic citizenship rights could be in jeopardy, a crisis she described as a "life and death situation for millions of Venezuelans".

Nearly 1.3 million Venezuelans are now living in Colombia due to Venezuela's crumbling economy, under President Nicolas Maduro.

The economic struggles triggered a severe shortage of food, medicine, and medical and social services.