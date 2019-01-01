Great news everyone! We've got gameplay footage of the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2! It's pre-alpha so it's very early stages of development still, but we get a taste of things to come. Set in Settle, you play as a young vampire who's trying to make heads and tails of what's going on.As the developers have stated:Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is about surviving the night, making allies and fighting a vampire war by taking on odd jobs and unravelling a sinister conspiracy. It's filled with interesting characters, set within a big, vastly detailed city that likely to kill you every step of the way and plenty of horrific creatures worse than you!But it appears you can become more powerful by obtaining weapons and unlocking new powers. Which will come in handy as you make some pretty important choices in the game and all of which will surely have an impact on the story.But good news, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is set to release Q1 of 2020.Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for more news on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines.