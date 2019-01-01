NEWS Nicole Kidman used to eat insects as a child Newsdesk Share with :







Nicole Kidman was a fearless eater as a child and would try "almost anything".



The Big Little Lies star opened up about her unusual habit in an interview with Britain's The Mail On Sunday newspaper's You magazine when she recalled that her first memory was of eating snow.



"It was of my parents throwing snowballs at each other in Washington and I must have been about two. I remember bending down with my mittens going, 'I shouldn’t be doing this,' and eating the snow," the 51-year-old reflected.



"I used to eat ants as well, but ants don't taste good ... Just sort of off... Just acidic-y. Kind of weird. And I'll eat anything. I've eaten almost anything. Witchetty grubs, worms and insects."



The actress went on to share that she enjoys spending time outdoors and often goes hiking with husband Keith Urban - and they even take their pet cats along with them.



"I really am a cat person. I've just got one of those carriers... a cat carrier that's a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it's got air and everything, and they love it," she insisted. "It is really cute. They hop in. They can't wait to get in.



"I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, 'Oh, I don't want to do that'," the Moulin Rouge! star quipped.



Nicole is currently promoting season two of Big Little Lies, which returned to screens on Sunday.