Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of sexual misconduct - report

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is reportedly under police investigation in New York City after he was accused of groping a woman during a night out.

A 30-year-old female claims she had been mingling with the Jerry Maguire star at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Sunday night when he allegedly grabbed her breast.

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, she began arguing with Gooding Jr. about the incident, which required the intervention of club security guards.

Gooding Jr.'s alleged victim filed a complaint with authorities in the early hours of Monday (10Jun19), describing the actor as "highly intoxicated", but when officers arrived to investigate, Gooding Jr. was nowhere to be found.

The 51 year old was captured on surveillance video footage making a swift exit from the venue shortly after the confrontation.

He has yet to comment on the alleged sexual misconduct, which has been referred to detectives at the New York Police Department (NYPD) Special Victims Division.

Sources reveal Gooding Jr. is facing a possible charge of forcible touching.

Prior to the incident, he had been happy to pose for photos with fans, who documented the celebrity meeting on social media, and the star even took over a microphone to belt out a rendition of Journey's Faithfully for the crowd.

Gooding Jr. has been living it up as a single man ever since separating from his wife, Sara Kapfer, in 2014 after 20 years of marriage, but his wild partying and cheeky behaviour has previously caused him to hit headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He sparked outrage in 2017 when he lifted up his American Horror Story: Roanoke castmate Sarah Paulson's dress at the PaleyFest panel discussion in Los Angeles, exposing the actress' thighs and underwear to the audience as she stood up, causing her to shriek in shock and spin around.

Gooding Jr. subsequently tried to play down the controversy, insisting images from the playful incident had been taken out of context and were simply part of their sibling-like banter, for which he personally apologised to Paulson.