Daniel Craig on crutches after ankle surgery

Daniel Craig is hobbling around on crutches after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury sustained on the set of the new James Bond movie.

The British actor reportedly fell awkwardly while sprinting for a scene filmed in Jamaica last month (May19), forcing director Cary Fukunaga to scrap plans for a shoot at Pinewood Studios near London.

Production was back on track by late May, as producers revealed work would continue on Bond 25 as Craig underwent a "minor" operation in the U.S., spending the next two weeks rehabilitating post-surgery.

On Sunday (09Jun19), the 51 year old was spotted at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport with a walking boot on his left foot, as he used two crutches to help him get around.

Craig is no stranger to onset mishaps while working on the Bond franchise - he smashed his front teeth while shooting 2006's Casino Royale, and suffered a shoulder and finger injury on the set of 2008's Quantum of Solace.

The actor's ankle ailment isn't the only incident to affect Bond 25 - one crew member was hurt last week (04Jun19) after a "controlled explosion" at Pinewood Studios went awry.

Officials from Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are now investigating the blast.

The next Bond movie, starring Rami Malek as the new 007 villain, is still expected to meet its release date of April, 2020.