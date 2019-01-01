NEWS Jennifer Aniston backtracks on Friends reunion remark Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston has backtracked on her recent revelation that she "would do" a Friends reboot, admitting she just wanted to give a different answer to the constantly asked question.



During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last Wednesday, host Ellen once again asked Jennifer about the possibility of the beloved sitcom, which ran for 10 years from 1994, returning to screens.



"OK. Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it," Jennifer replied at the time. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen."



But as she attended the premiere of her new Netflix movie Murder Mystery in California on Monday night, the actress explained why she'd apparently had a change of heart.



"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Sorry!"



In a separate chat with Extra TV, Jennifer added: "That was something that I just felt like saying a different answer because the question will not stop coming."



Despite her comments, however, the 50-year-old is unwilling to completely rule out the possibility of reuniting with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for a reboot in the future.



When asked if fans should give up hope on a reunion, Jennifer shrugged and responded: "Or stay excited! And possibly something will happen?"