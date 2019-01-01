Nina Dobrev initially 'despised' The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley

Nina Dobrev "despised" her The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley during the filming of the TV series' first season.

The 30-year-old actress starred as Elena Gilbert in the teen drama show, with Paul playing vampire Stefan Salvatore. The pair convincingly portrayed star-crossed lovers in the programme but, in real life, their relationship was initially less than friendly.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley," Nina said as she chatted to former The Vampire Diaries co-stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell on their Directionally Challenged podcast. "We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.

"I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?' Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. (But it was) a fine line between love and hate. We despised each other so much, that it read as love."

While things were tough between the pair in the beginning, they ended up becoming close friends, and still see each other, despite the show coming to an end in 2017.

"We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We’re probably the closest," she smiled.

"It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."