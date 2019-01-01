Alan Cumming won't appear in The Good Fight after pay dispute

Alan Cumming has ruled out reprising his The Good Wife role in spin-off The Good Fight after a pay dispute with bosses.

The 54-year-old actor starred as political consultant and crisis manager Eli Gold in 121 episodes of the much-loved drama series, which told the story of attorney Alicia Florrick, as played by Julianna Margulies, battling to save her personal life following her husband's affair.

Since the programme came to an end in 2016, a spin-off show entitled The Good Fight, focusing on Christine Baranski's legal eagle character Diane Lockhart, has been similarly successful.

But following Julianna's admission that a dispute with bosses - who wanted her to take a pay cut and receive just a guest character fee - stopped her from reprising her role in the show, Alan has revealed it was the same issue that prevented him from starring in the programme.

“Both of us were going to go back,” Alan told Us Weekly of his and Julianna's plans. "They were not going to pay us. What’s the reason to take us back? Because we’re big parts of the story, and obviously, it was also going to be a big cache for the show. That costs. Why should we do it for a guest star thing when the last time we were working on this show we got much more?"

Speaking on SiriusXM last month, Julianna explained why she decided to speak so openly about the pay dispute.

"I wasn't asking for $1 million. I wasn't asking for $500,000 an episode. I was asking what I got paid on The Good Wife," she stressed. "So, a spin-off of my show, to play a character that created that show, was asking what she should get paid, and it wasn't asking for the moon."