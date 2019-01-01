NEWS Samuel L. Jackson hopes 2016 election prediction pushes people to vote Newsdesk Share with :







Samuel L. Jackson hopes people will be motivated to vote in the 2020 U.S. election after his last election prediction came true.



On Monday night, chat show host Stephen Colbert reminded the Shaft actor of a three-year-old clip from the Late Show in which he warned about the possibility of Donald Trump becoming President.



At the time, Democrat contender Hillary Clinton was the frontrunner, but she was eventually beaten to the presidency by the former reality star in a shock defeat.



"Don't think the other thing can't happen. That's why the Brexit is trying to get a recall right now, but we're not gonna get a do-over," Jackson warned at the time.



"You're a prophet and you didn't know it," Colbert joked, asking the Pulp Fiction star how it feels to be right.



"OK lemme make another prophecy then if that's happening... you think I can make something else come true? Nah I can't do that. There'll be people knocking at my door," he said, declining to make another prediction.



"I didn't want to be right," Jackson admitted. "I hope I was trying to be funny."



The actor added the 2016 results should serve as a warning to people and encouraged them to get out and vote.

"I was really hoping people would go vote, and I hope they'll go vote now because now they know what can happen," he cautioned.