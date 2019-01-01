Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker deported

A man accused of stalking Kendall Jenner has been deported from the U.S.

Canadian citizen John Ford was arrested by immigration officials in New Mexico in March (19) for reportedly overstaying his visa, weeks after he was convicted on two counts of trespassing for showing up at the model and reality TV star's California home last year (18).

He was sentenced to six months behind bars and three years of probation, but was released after just 90 days thanks to time served and good behaviour.

Ford, 38, remained on the radar of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and was picked up after his visitor's visa expired.

He was held in custody in El Paso, Texas as he awaited a deportation hearing, during which it was ruled he should be sent back to his native country.

He was recently escorted by officers to an airport in Houston, and flown out to Ontario, Canada, reports TMZ.

Jenner will be relieved to be rid of the alleged stalker, who was considered by ICE officials to be a possible threat to the 23 year old's safety.

A spokesperson for ICE tells TMZ the action could "very well have prevented a violent crime," adding, "Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behaviour didn't escalate to become a tragedy."

Jenner has yet to comment on the deportation news, but a representative for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously expressed gratitude to law enforcement for handling the situation quickly and effectively.

"We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension," her publicist said in March.

"His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own.

"Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."