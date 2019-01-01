Ski resort bosses seeking dismissal from lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow

Bosses at the ski resort where Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of crashing into a skier are asking to be dismissed from a lawsuit against the star.

Representatives for Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah filed documents on Monday (10Jun19) maintaining the dispute should be limited to the two parties directly involved - alleged victim Terry Sanderson and the Shakespeare in Love star.

“Deer Valley simply has no place in this litigation,” reads the motion from attorney Adam Strachan, citing a law which shields the resort bosses because skiing is an inherently dangerous activity.

But Lawrence Buhler, a lawyer representing Sanderson, is adamant the Deer Valley Resort operators are liable.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for allegedly crashing into him while he was skiing in February, 2016. In the lawsuit, Sanderson's lawyers describe the alleged incident as "a hit-and-run ski crash", claiming the Goop founder "skied out of control" and hit their client in the back before skiing away, leaving the plaintiff "seriously injured".

Sanderson, a retired optician, is seeking damages in excess of $3.1 million (£2.4 million), claiming he suffered injuries including a "permanent traumatic brain injury", four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.

The actress quickly hit back at the lawsuit, insisting she is being targetted because of her wealth and celebrity status.

"This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realise that," Paltrow's January (19) statement to People magazine read.

According to TMZ, Paltrow has now launched a countersuit against Sanderson, alleging she is the victim in the accident and in fact he "took her out from behind".

The 46 year old is suing for $1 (£0.8) - a symbolic figure often applied in lawsuits involving wealthy clients - and will donate any additional award to charity.