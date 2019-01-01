Selena Gomez: 'Shooting The Dead Don't Die was the most fun'

Selena Gomez had "the most fun" while filming her new movie The Dead Don't Die.

The star opened up about the experience at the Jim Jarmusch-directed movie's New York premiere on Monday night, and told Extra TV the whole situation couldn't have been better.

"I think it was the most fun for me, to be honest. It was such a blast!" she gushed. "Everyone that worked on this movie was such a respected actor - and director as well. It was so nice to see everyone let loose... Bill Murray would sing slow jams in the make-up trailer. You couldn't ask for a better situation."

The 26-year-old went on to admit she tries to maintain a positive atmosphere while on set, adding: "It's not a lot of hard work (to be kind). Why would anyone want to be in a place and feel bad?

"I want to go to work and make sure everyone's happy."

While the star enthused over her work in the film industry, she also revealed she's putting the finishing touches on new music, which fans can expect to drop soon.

"I can say that it's done... I just have to do my own little things with it," Selena shared. "I'm excited! I'm more relieved."

The Dead Don't Die also stars Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi, Chloe Sevigny, and Danny Glover, and hits cinemas from 13 June.