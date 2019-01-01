Jason Donovan: 'I'll return to Neighbours if Kylie Minogue does'

Jason Donovan would be up for a return to Australian soap opera Neighbours - but only if former co-stars Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce join him.

The 51-year-old found fame as mechanic Scott Robinson on the show between 1985 and 1989, and went on to forge a successful career in TV and music off the back of the show.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, Jason revealed he wouldn't say no if he was asked to return - under one condition.

"I'd do it if Guy and Kylie said: 'Let's do a couple of days back on Neighbours.' It'd have to be done as a group package for it to have the right sort of feeling," he shared. "I always get asked about going back on the show - you never know, but at the moment that's not the plan."

The trio were three of the show's biggest stars; Kylie played Scott's love interest Charlene Robinson, and the pair also embarked on a relationship in real-life, releasing the hit duet Especially for You.

And Guy starred as troubled teen Mike Young, before going on to break Hollywood.

While Jason hasn't appeared on the show for 30 years, his daughter Jemma, 18, has landed a starring role on the long-running series, leading to speculation her dad would also make an appearance.

She's the third generation of Donovans to appear in Neighbours, as Jason's father Terence also featured in the show as builder Doug Willis.