Khloe Kardashian dismisses claims she was Tristan Thompson's mistress

Khloe Kardashian has dismissed claims she was Tristan Thompson's mistress when they first started dating.

Jordan Craig, who shares a two-year-old son called Prince with Tristan, filed a child support request last year, in which she named Khloe as the basketball player's "mistress", claiming the pair had started dating in 2016, when Tristan was still with her.

However, while not directly referencing Craig's claims, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to set the record straight about exactly when her romance with Tristan - the father of her 14-month-old daughter True - began.

"I need to say my truth. Take it as you will," Khloe stated. "My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

Khloe then continued to explain that the sportsman tried to persuade her that his relationship with Jordan was well and truly over.

"He had me talk with his most inner circle," she said. "He showed me physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

The mother-of-one added that while she believed Tristan and his nearest and dearest at the time, if they were lying to her then she is "completely and utterly sorry".

"I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe," the 34-year-old explained. "Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my TRUTH."