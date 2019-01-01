Tessa Thompson pitched gender-inclusive titles for Men in Black film

Men In Black: International star Tessa Thompson pitched several ideas for a name change for the franchise.

The actress stars as Agent M in the film, in which she shares top billing with her Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth. And in a chat with Associated Press at the New York premiere on Tuesday, she shared that she had flagged a couple of ideas to the production team which takes into account its diverse cast.

"I pitched ideas like People in Black but that would be PIB which sounds like a sandwich, " she told AP. "I pitched Humans in Black which would be HIB... which sounds like something you don't wanna get... I think we could maybe change the name at some point but the truth is I think it's really significant and I hope we can get to the space where it's not noteworthy when women topline these films and I think a film like this helps us get there."

Despite her light-hearted suggestions, the 35-year-old explained earlier in the chat that returning to the film franchise with the same name was necessary to reassure the fans.

"My presence in it because I’m a woman shouldn’t diminish the fact that were making a movie very much in the same tone and style of the original films," she said, of the franchise made famous by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. “But I think, you know, Emma Thompson has a brilliant quip in the movie, where I say, 'Men in Black' because I’m confused that is the title of the organisation and she goes 'I know. I’ve had the conversation, it’s taking time.'"

While the film title may not reflect the changes currently taking place in society, Tessa believes there has always been representation. And if she gets the chance to make more movies it's a situation she is confident will change.

"I think if Agent M sticks around the organisation long enough she will probably push some buttons to make it change and frankly that’s the only way that things change," she smiled. "People on the inside that have a real stake. Really calling the institutions out.”