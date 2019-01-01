Mira Sorvino: 'I'm a date rape survivor'

Actress Mira Sorvino broke down in tears on Wednesday (12Jun19) when she revealed she is a survivor of date rape.

The Mighty Aphrodite star has been one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement against inappropriate behaviour ever since speaking out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017, when she accused him of sexually harassing her in the mid-1990s.

Now Sorvino has admitted she has suffered much worse in the past, going public with her assault secret as she campaigned for tougher laws regarding sexual misconduct in New York.

"I'm a survivor of date rape. I have never said that in public, and I do not want to go into detail," the tearful 51 year old explained in a press conference with Governor Andrew Cuomo in the New York State Capitol's Red Room in Albany.

"I have never said that last part ever in public because it is impossible to share these sort of things and I'm doing it here to try and help."

The Oscar winner also called on authorities to grant sexual assault survivors more time to process the horrific events, insisting the state's five-year statute of limitations for second and third degree rape is too short, reports the New York Daily News.

"There are all these survivors out there right now who need justice, who need to feel that they can take the time they need to sort through the trauma, to sort through the shame," she said.

Sorvino's emotional statements won her praise from Governor Cuomo, who is urging lawmakers to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which includes eliminating the statute of limitations for rape cases.

"I've been in this room many times, and I don't think I've ever heard a more intelligent, powerful, persuasive point than you just made - and God bless you for being so brave and courageous," he told the actress.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the Equal Rights Amendment next week (begs17Jun19).