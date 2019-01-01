Mindy Kaling's daughter hides her medications 'like a weird tooth fairy'

Mindy Kaling's daughter likes to play hide and seek with her mum's medications.

The 39-year-old Ocean's Eight star appeared on The Talk on Thursday, and shared that her daughter Katherine is already bit of a prankster.

“She is (the boss),” Kaling laughed. “It’s amazing how a baby, who is a year and a half, and the amount of toys they have makes it seem like I have nine children… I used to have an office, and now I had to take out my desk and put in all of her stuff… Her new thing right now is she likes to take all of my medications and put them underneath my pillow… like a weird tooth fairy.”

Co-host Sara Gilbert exclaimed: “Maybe she shouldn’t have access to your medication.”

“My child’s safe, Sara brings up a good point, but I promise you my child is safe,” Kaling responded. “It’s nice - but it really makes you check your ego, because it’s like her way or the highway.”

The actress, who is currently promoting her new film Late Night, which also stars Emma Thompson, recently spoke about why she decided not share the identity of her daughter's father.

"My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," Kaling told The New York Times. "I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff (her relationship with Katherine) really private."