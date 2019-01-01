James Gunn turned to Elizabeth Banks after Disney firing

James Gunn turned to his close friend Elizabeth Banks after he was fired by Disney.

Gunn, 52, was ditched from directing the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise last year after offensive posts he shared on Twitter a decade ago were unearthed and caused a stir online.

Fans and the Guardians cast, including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, urged studio chiefs to reinstate him, and earlier this year the executives decided to give the filmmaker another chance.

Gunn has now revealed that Banks – who he has been close friends with since they worked together on his directorial debut in 2006, Slither – was one of the first people he called once he'd learnt that Disney had fired him.

"I told him, 'I love you and I want the best for you,'" Banks told The Hollywood Reporter, before admitting that she consults Gunn on her own projects: "I send him scripts and ask him to give notes."

"I've been very, very lucky to have people like Elizabeth who, when things go up, they are there for me... When things go down, they're there for me. I'm the same way with her. No matter what happens in her life, I will always be her friend," Gunn added.

The pair reunited to work on horror Brightburn, which Gunn produced and Banks stars in as a woman who, along with her husband, finds an alien baby in a field. They raise the child as their own, but start to question if their powerful son Brandon, played by Jackson Dunn, was sent to this world for good or evil.

Gunn was happy to be involved on a daily basis, and candidly revealed it was more fulfilling than when he works in the same role on films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'll keep producing stuff. I think at the end of the day, producing something like this (Brightburn), where I really was on set every single day and working with Dave (Yarovesky, director) and working with Elizabeth and trying to make this movie, is a little bit more fulfilling in some ways than what I do with – say Marvel – where I'm giving notes on scripts and helping them out with the character and guiding an overall thing," he explained.