Bradley Cooper in talks for Guillermo del Toro movie

Bradley Cooper is in negotiations to replace Leonardo DiCaprio in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming thriller Nightmare Alley.



The Wolf of Wall Street star had initially been linked to the project in April, but he ended up passing on the project after a deal could not be reached, and Cooper is now interested in taking over the lead role, Variety reports.



Del Toro will direct Nightmare Alley from a script he co-wrote with Kim Morgan, and Fox Searchlight, which made del Toro's Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, is behind the project.



Nightmare Alley is based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham, which was first adapted into a film back in 1947, starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell.



The story centres on an ambitious conman who teams up with a corrupt female psychiatrist, and while they initially enjoy success fleecing people with their mentalist routine, she eventually turns the tables on him.



Cooper is in talks to play the male lead, Stan Carlisle, that was originally portrayed by Power in the 1947 movie.

Production is due to begin this autumn, the outlet reports.



Cooper is coming off a hugely successful year in his career, with his directorial debut A Star Is Born earning several Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for the 44-year-old, and grossing more than $400 million worldwide.



He also recently appeared opposite Clint Eastwood in the crime drama The Mule, and is currently developing Bernstein, a biopic about the life of the American composer and musician Leonard Bernstein, that he also plans to star in and direct.