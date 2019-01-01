Cristiano Ronaldo served in rape lawsuit

Soccer ace Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been served with legal papers amid allegations of rape.

Kathryn Mayorga initially sued the Portuguese international star in 2017, claiming he attacked her in a penthouse suite at a Las Vegas hotel in June, 2009.

Ronaldo, 34, denied the accusations, insisting their encounter was consensual, but he did not file a response to the legal action, which was lodged in a Nevada state court.

She quietly dropped the case last month (May19) and refiled in a federal court, opting for the change in venue after her legal representatives struggled to officially serve Ronaldo, who lives in Italy, with notice of the state lawsuit.

Now, according to TMZ Sports, that issue has been resolved, as the Juventus forward has since been handed the court documents, allowing the case to proceed.

Ronaldo's lawyers have already submitted a formal response to the allegations, asking permission to file a more substantial document, which is expected to lay out their argument for the case to be dismissed.

In her original court case, Mayorga admitted she had accepted a $375,000 (£298,000) payment following the tryst in exchange for her silence, but she subsequently had a change of heart and wanted their agreement voided.

She also filed a police report about the alleged attack, although she didn't refer to Ronaldo by name.

The criminal case was recently reopened by Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials, who are still investigating possible charges.