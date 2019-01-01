Matt Bomer dug deep to make breakdown in Papi Chulo believable

Matt Bomer studied hard to make sure his onscreen nervous breakdown in Papi Chulo was believable.

The 41-year-old plays weatherman Sean, who falls apart live on-air after his relationship with his partner breaks down. He is forced by his boss to take a sabbatical from work, where he strikes up an unlikely friendship with Mexican labourer Ernesto, played by Alejandro Patino.

Bomer was most concerned with capturing the raw emotions of his character's experience and delved deep into the Internet to make sure he got it right.

“I don’t want to say it’s there for your viewing pleasure because I’m not about laughing at the expense of others, but there are some documented breakdowns on camera that people have had,” he told Variety. “There’s one, and he’s very open about this on so I feel okay sharing about this, Dan Harris specifically had a nervous breakdown on camera. So I watched a lot of that.”

Harris was an ABC News anchor, and while reading the news headlines on U.S. TV show Good Morning America in 2004, he had a panic attack live on-air in front of an audience of more than five million people.

Bomer also revealed that he believes Papi Chulo, written and directed by John Butler, has a message about humanity which is relevant during the turbulent political time in the U.S.

“In a time where people are building up walls and separating off and cordoning themselves off from each other and different cultures and different ideologies, more than ever this was about a friendship that forms in the most unlikely of ways – that it’s our shared humanity that is really the only thing that can really save you from loneliness,” the actor explained.

Papi Chulo is now showing in U.S. cinemas.