Selma Blair enlists help of son to shave her head

Selma Blair enlisted the help of her son to shave her head as she continues her battle against multiple sclerosis.

The Cruel Intentions star took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her son, seven-year-old Arthur Saint Bleick, armed with a pair of clippers and gently using them on his mother's head.

"Back to my roots," Selma captioned the snap.

Actress and singer Rumer Willis, daughter of Hollywood legends Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, commented on the sweet photo, and called the 46-year-old "a warrior woman".

"It felt so good to get (Arthur's) love and talent. Makes me feel so strong he loves me no matter what I look like and helped me. Totally cut my hair. So dear," Selma touchingly shared.

The Anger Management star previously rocked a brunette pixie cut back in 2007, but has favoured longer locks in recent years.

Following the news that Selma had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in October last year, she revealed she transitioned to a sleek bob because she could no longer lift her arms to brush her hair.

And the actress hasn't shied away from documenting the highs and lows of life with the chronic disease, and in February, she opened up about feeling relieved by her diagnosis.

"I cried," Selma told Good Morning America. "They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that."