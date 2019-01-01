O.J. Simpson promises to 'set the record straight' via new Twitter account

Former American football star-turned-actor O.J. Simpson has launched his own Twitter account in a bid to "set the record straight" once and for all.

The 71 year old joined the micro-blogging site on Saturday (15Jun19), a day before Father's Day, and in his first post, he vowed to use the platform to clear up rumours and reports about his life going forward.

"Hello Twitter world," he said in the video.

"You know, for years people have been able to say whatever they wanted to say about me, with no accountability. But now I can challenge a lot of that BS (bulls**t) and set the record straight."

"More importantly, I'm able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football and even politics," he added. "But for now, let me just say, to my fellow fathers out there, Happy Father's Day. God bless."

The account had already racked up more than 515,000 followers within a day of going live.

Simpson's Twitter debut comes almost two years after he was released from prison, having served nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges relating to a 2007 sports memorabilia incident at a Las Vegas hotel.

The video also coincides with the launch of the Confronting: O.J. Simpson podcast, hosted by Kim Goldman, the sister of the man Simpson was accused of murdering in 1994.

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear star was sensationally acquitted of the killings of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, following what was dubbed The Trial of the Century.

Kim's new 10-part audio series, which debuted on 12 June (19), re-examines the case, and features interviews with those closely involved, including investigators, jurors, witnesses like Kato Kaelin, and prosecutors Marcia Clark, Christopher Darden, and Bill Hodgman.