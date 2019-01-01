Men in Black: International leads quiet North American box office

The new Men in Black sequel has climbed its way to the top of the North American box office.

Men in Black: International, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, has debuted with a disappointing $28.5 million (£22.6 million), falling short of analysts' $30 million (£23.8 million) expectations.

It also marks the lowest opening to date for a film in the sci-fi/action franchise - each of the first three movies, which originally starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, earned at least $50 million (£39.7 million) in its launch weekend.

The latest release, which was hurt by less-than-positive reviews, fared better outside of the North American market, picking up $74 million (£58.8 million) to take it to number one on the international box office chart.

Despite its slow start, the Men in Black 3 sequel grossed enough to take pole position in North America, forcing its closest competitor, the animated The Secret Life of Pets 2, to slip to number two with a second weekend take of $23.8 million (£18.9 million).

Aladdin, Dark Phoenix, and Elton John biopic Rocketman round out the new top five, respectively.

Men in Black: International wasn't the only sequel to suffer from sluggish box office sales this weekend - Shaft, the sequel to Samuel L. Jackson's 2000 movie of the same name, only managed to snag sixth place with a dismal $8.3 million (£6.6 million).