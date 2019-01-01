O.J. Simpson addresses 'bogus' Khloe Kardashian paternity rumours

O.J. Simpson has set the record straight over "bogus" rumours he is Khloe Kardashian's biological father.

Speculation that the former American football player is the reality star's real dad instead of Robert Kardashian has been swirling for years and, following a National Enquirer report, the Kardashian family denied the claims when Khloe questioned whether or not she was adopted in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

And after launching his own Twitter account on Saturday in a bid to "challenge the bulls**t", Simpson addressed the rumours and denied ever having a romantic relationship with Khloe's mother Kris Jenner.

"Never - and I want to stress never - in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me," he said in a video posted on his Twitter page on Sunday. "So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless.

"Khloe, like all the (Kardashian) girls, I'm very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple facts of the matter is she's not mine."

The sportsman-turned-actor continued to blame Norman Pardo, a man "the media love to say is my manager", for helping to spread the rumours.

"I've always managed my own affairs, and I'd like to think very successfully," he continued. "So, when you see these guys like Norm, and these guys claim that they are my manager, it's just not true. I've may have done a deal here or there with them, but none of these guys were anything remotely like a manager for me."

Simpson's Twitter account has already racked up 601,000 followers within two days of going live. His social media debut comes almost two years after he was released from prison, having served nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges relating to a 2007 sports memorabilia incident at a Las Vegas hotel.

However, the 71-year-old is most well-known for being sensationally acquitted of the killings of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, following what was dubbed The Trial of the Century.