Khloe Kardashian struggles with fallout of Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in TV promo

Khloe Kardashian will be seen struggling with the fallout of Tristan Thompson's cheating with family friend Jordyn Woods on Keeping Up with the Kardashians next Sunday.

The basketball player was accused of being unfaithful following a house party in Los Angeles earlier this year, where he was reportedly seen cuddling up to Jordyn - the former best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn later admitted to kissing Tristan at the bash, and his and Khloe's relationship came to an end.

The entire scandal was filmed, and will be documented on the first part of the season finale next weekend.

A promo for the episode has been released, in which Khloe's sister Kim is seen being informed of Tristan and Jordyn's hook-up by pal Larsa Pippen over the phone.

"We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is," Khloe's mum Kris Jenner says later during a chat with Kim, who hits back: "Tristan admitted it!"

Khloe and Kylie are then seen having a heart-to-heart, with the former admitting: "I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

The promo also appears to hint that Kylie had a sit down with Jordyn following news breaking of the scandal, as the make-up mogul is seen telling someone: "I'm just like, 'What were you thinking?'"

The video concludes with Khloe crying, and saying: "It just sucks it has to be so public."

Meanwhile, Khloe's former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner showed her true feelings towards Tristan as she omitted the sportsman from a post on her social media marking Father's Day on Sunday.

"To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day," Caitlyn tweeted, with Tristan, father of Khloe's 14-month-old daughter True, not making the list.