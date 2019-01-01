Hilary Swank 'exhausted' after filming 15-hour days on I Am Mother

Hilary Swank was left "exhausted" after filming 15-hour days on her new movie, I Am Mother.

The Oscar-winning actress plays a mysterious stranger in Netflix's latest sci-fi film, with the plot following a young teenage girl, played by Clara Rugaard, who is raised by a robot - voiced by Rose Byrne - after a cataclysmic event wipes out humanity.

Now, Hilary has revealed that filming the thriller in a bunker helped the cast to immerse themselves into the story and enter the mindset of their characters, but it began to have an adverse effect once the shoot had concluded.

"She lives in this post-apocalyptic world, and the idea of being alone forever is frightening," the 44-year-old said of her character. "The physicality of this character was exhausting after 15 hours.

"So, I definitely had to stand straighter in my own life to readjust the rigorous physicality of her."

I Am Mother is Danish actress and singer Clara's third Hollywood movie, and the 21-year-old was in awe of her co-star as she watched Hilary filming her scenes.

"She's fantastic in every way," she gushed. "Watching Hilary in action, observing how she tackles everything and the conversations she brought up... it was very, very amazing."

And when quizzed on the best advice they were given by their mothers, Hilary imparted the wise words she was told as a child that inspired her to become an actress.

"You can do anything you want so long as you work hard enough - don't ever give up," the Million Dollar Baby star stated.