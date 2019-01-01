Jim Carter expects Downton Abbey sequel

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter is already making plans to star in a sequel to the upcoming movie version of the hit TV period drama.

The actor won hearts with his portrayal of the aristocratic Crawley family's uptight butler Mr. Carson during the ITV series' original 2010 to 2015 run.

And Jim, who will reprise his role for the flick, expects fans of the show will love the new movie, which picks up in 1927 - where the TV series left off.

"For the fans, I think they will be very happy. It is everything people like about Downton Abbey in a two-hour film," he told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, before noting that a sequel is in the realm of possibility. "It's a business and I don't make these decisions but if the film makes an awful lot of money there will be pressure to do another one."

However, the 70-year-old confessed the final decision is down to the show's creator, Julian Fellowes, and added: "If Julian is free to write it then they can put us back together. Never say never, anything is possible. But let's get this first one done and see how it goes."

In the film, which is due out in September, Mr. Carson is brought out of retirement to help oversee the royal family's visit to Downton - an event that creates friction between the stately home's staff and their regal counterparts.

Detailing the plot, Jim commented: "Queen Mary and King George V come to Downton Abbey and there is all the drama, excitement and worry that entails. That is the main event, but all the familiar characters are there and their foibles and their fears."