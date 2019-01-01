Boy George open to Sophie Turner playing him in biopic

Boy George would love to see Sophie Turner play him in the upcoming biopic of his life.

Last month, executives at MGM Studios confirmed a movie about the Culture Club frontman was in the works, with My Dinner with Herve filmmaker Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct.

Now, Geroge has speculated about who exactly may take on the lead role in the project.

"Yeah, it's going ahead. It's MGM. It's being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, who did (2018 film) My Dinner with Herve. Who is very cool," he said during an interview on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa radio programme on Monday. "There's been some really interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. (People will say), 'She can't play you, she's a woman,' you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her."

The film is being made on the back of recent musical biopics Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, about Elton John and the late Freddie Mercury respectively, both of which were box office smashes.

And when asked if the idea of seeing his life played out on screen made him nervous, George insisted he's just pleased there's a demand for the movie.

"In our game, there is always stuff that is written about you that is so ridiculous. That you say, I don't mind it though, it makes me sound more interesting. 'He sleeps upside down on the roof. He only lives on lentils,' that kind of stuff," the 58-year-old laughed. "I think it just makes a great picture."

George, born George O'Dowd, has been open about his tough upbringing in an Irish working-class family and his substance abuse issues, which will both feature in the movie, as well as his success as the singer with Culture Club.

He has also written two bestselling autobiographies, which Gervasi will mine for his project.

A release date for the biopic is yet to be announced.