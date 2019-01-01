Tracy Morgan jokes about luxury car crash

Comedian Tracy Morgan has managed to see the funny side of his recent luxury car crash in New York City by joking about the incident during a stand-up routine.

The 30 Rock star was left fuming earlier this month (Jun19) after his 2012 Bugatti Veyron was sideswiped by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) 15 minutes after he left a dealership with his $2 million (£1.6 million) new toy.

The damages will reportedly cost Morgan, who was not injured, more than $32,000 (£25,500) to repair, according to TMZ, but he is laughing off the drama, making quips about the crash during his four-night residency show at comedy club Carolines on Broadway last week (ends14Jun19).

"I only had the car for two minutes!" he told the crowd. "The dealer was still waving goodbye to me from the lot! I hadn't even turned the radio on yet!"

Recalling the moment he broke the news to his wife, Megan Wollover, he said, "I called my wife to tell her, and the first thing she asked was, 'How much are we getting (in damages)?'"

The minor accident occurred almost five years to the day when Morgan was badly injured in a fatal car crash in New Jersey, after the limousine he was riding in with a group of friends was hit by a Walmart truck.

The actor lost his friend, James 'Jimmy Mac' McNair, in the tragedy, but again, Morgan has been able to poke fun at the circumstances for his stage performance.

"It could have been worse," he reflected. "I could have been hit by a Bob's Discount Furniture (budget store) truck!"